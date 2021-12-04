For Quick Alerts
SKM forms five-member committee for dialogue with Centre
India
New Delhi, Dec 4: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has formed a 5-member committee to talk to the Centre to deliberate on MSP and other issues.
"It'll be the authorised body to talk to the Government. The committee will have Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale," Rakesh Tikait, who has been spearding the farmers' protest against the three agri bills said on Saturday.
The next meeting will be held on December 7.
Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 17:01 [IST]