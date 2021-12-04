YouTube
    SKM forms five-member committee for dialogue with Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 4: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has formed a 5-member committee to talk to the Centre to deliberate on MSP and other issues.

    SKM forms five-member committee for dialogue with Centre

    "It'll be the authorised body to talk to the Government. The committee will have Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale," Rakesh Tikait, who has been spearding the farmers' protest against the three agri bills said on Saturday.

    The next meeting will be held on December 7.

    centre farmers protest

    Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 17:01 [IST]
