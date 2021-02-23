Video: 27 killed after huge explosions in Beirut; All officials at Indian Mission in Lebanon safe

Six dead as gelatin sticks explode in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur; PM Modi expresses grief

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 23: As many as six people lost their lives after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded on Tuesday. The blast occurred in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. One person has reportedly sustained injuries.

According to reports, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks that were used for quarrying.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urges farmers to force 'king of looters' out of Delhi

The deceased and the person injured had kept the gelatin sticks illegally. Fearing police raids, they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks when they exploded. Six of them died, while one has sustained injuries.

Karnataka Minister Sudhakar said, "The dead bodies are seen in different directions...These are illegally held explosives. This will be dealt with law, strict action will be taken."

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote on Twitter.