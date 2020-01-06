Situation volatile across the nation, won't ask my daughter to back down: JNUSU Prez’s parents

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 06: After Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President (JNUSU) Aishe Ghosh was attacked on campus on Sunday by a masked mob on campus, her father called the situation across the nation 'volatile', with this he also state that even he was in the verge of beaten up.

Aishe's mother has reportedly demanded the University Vice Chancellor's resignation and has affirmed that she would not ask her daughter to back down from the protests.

On Sunday nearly 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours.

Not us, it was the Left Unity goons says ABVP

Aishe's father also added that the situation across the nation is tensed and volatile.. The scared father said today his daughter has been targeted and attacked, tomorrow it could be someone else who could be beaten up.

He said that his daughter has undergone five stitches on the head, and he has not spoken to her after the attack.

A Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men were reportedly brandishing hockey sticks and moving around a building. Along with Aishe two officer-bearers of the JNUSU were reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. Aishe received head injury and undergone five stitches.