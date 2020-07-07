Situation out of hand: Community transmission in Karnataka begins, accepts minister

India

Bengaluru, July 07:

Bengaluru, July 07: Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy said there are fears of community transmission of the virus in the state, reports ANI. '

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid Hospital is critical," Tumakuru district-in-charge minister Madhuswamy said.

"There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level."

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, state health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey tested negative for coronavirus.

"I thank one and all who prayed for my Covid-19 report to be negative. I wish to share with you that my test report is negative and I will continue to be part of the fight against the pandemic," he wrote on Twitter confirming the same.

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao and his family members also tested negative after undergoing Covid-19 tests in the wake of a police security personnel deployed at his residence testing positive.

"One more gunman and two more house staff have tested Corona positive. My wife, two daughters and myself are all negative. We will, as per government rules, be home quarantined for 14 days," the legislator of Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.