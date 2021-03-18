Why it's an issue, action happened in 2013 as well: Nirmala on Tapsee-Kashyap raids

India not shutting off all options on cryptocurrency: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74 pc FDI in insurance sector

Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing on Thursday.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks increase in the FDI limit to 74 per cent in the domestic Insurance Companies. Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill which aims at amending the Insurance Act, 1938. The FDI limit in the Indian Insurance companies at the moment stands at 49 per cent.

The Union Finance Minister had already made the proposal to enhance the FDI limit in the sector in her General Budget for Financial year 2021-22.

The legislation seeks to achieve the objective of Government's Foreign Direct Investment Policy of supplementing domestic long-term capital, technology and skills for the growth of the economy and the insurance sector, thereby enhancing insurance penetration and social protection.