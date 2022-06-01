Singer KK passes away at 53; PM Modi condoles untimely death of music sensation

Andrew Symonds' last Instagram post before death: 'Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream'

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, June 1: Well-known Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was aged 53.

Reports say that he collapsed during a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm.

Some reports claim that he felt uneasiness while performing and he returned to his hotel Esplanade where he collapsed.

Krishnakumar Kunnath was a popular singer who recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages films. He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of his generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the singer and said that people will remember him through his songs. He tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."