    Singapore has shared update with Delhi government: MEA on Arvind Kejriwal's visit row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 28: The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said it had received a request last week for political clearance for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore but it is given to understand that the host government has shared certain updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government.

    Singapore has shared update with Delhi government: MEA on Arvind Kejriwals visit row
    Last month, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, invited Kejriwal for the World Cities Summit.

    Asked about Delhi chief minister's political clearance request, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21.''

    ''Given to understand that the host government Singapore has shared certain updates and changes to its invitation with the Delhi government. I would request you to check with the Delhi government on what is the status of that,'' he said.

    Delhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal

    Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has rejected the AAP government's request for Kejriwal's travel to Singapore, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a ''bad precedent''.

    singapore mea arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 20:48 [IST]
    X