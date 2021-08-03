Signs of a third wave? Not just Kerala, 13 other states seeing spike in daily covid cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: Amid fears of possible third wave, not just Kerala, bordering states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too have reported a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Along with Kerala, which has turned into covid hotbed, 13 other states recorded an increase in cases last week.

The NorthEastern sates have witnessed the maximum rise in fresh cases between(July 26-August 1). While Himachal Pradesh registered a surge of 64%, Uttarakhand saw a 61% increase in infections. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike of 26%.

National capital, Delhi, though cases have dropped significantly, saw 15% rise in infections. Haryana too winessed 2% spike in covid cases.

Though the numbers are negligeable, what is significant is that slowly the cases of coronavirus cases increasing in the country.

Rising R-value

The R-factor, which indicates the speed at which COVID-19 infection is spreading in the country, is climbing steadily fuelling worries about the pandemic rearing its head again.

An 'R' value of 1 means , every infected person to at least one more person. If the R-value is lesser than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period which means the disease incidence is going down.

During second covid wave peak, India's the overall R-value atood at 1.37 between March 9 to April 21. Later reduced to 1.18 between April 24 and May 1 and then to 1.1 between April 29 and May 7.

Notably, India's 'R' value neared 1 on July 27 for the first time after May 7 when the second wave of pandemic was said to be waning. The estimated R value over the July 27-31 period is 1.03."

The R-factor is worrysome in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, as it remains higher than 1. Besides, states like Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have also seen steady rise.