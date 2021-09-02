SIFF Young Artiste Festival: When & Where to watch ‘the Greatest Grand Finale 2020-21’

To be mentored by maestros, Young Artiste announces top 100 finalists for its scholarship programme

New Delhi, Aug 02: SIFF Young Artiste 2020 is a national level talent competition for school children across India. Students will win awards, certificates and scholarships worth Rs. 25 Lakhs across 20 categories in music and dance. This was an opportunity for students to perform on a national stage, acknowledged and mentored by the leading maestros of the country.

The competition received 12000 entries from across the nation and with subsequent rounds, the TOP 100 have been identified across 20 categories who are competing in their respective categories in the Finale.

The winner will be announced at the Young Artiste Festival- Grand Finale 2020-21 event scheduled on Saturday, 4th September 2021 at 4 pm.

SIFF Young Artiste Festival - Grand Finale 2020-21 will celebrate music and dance by recognising winners across categories and featuring eminent performers including Dr. L Subramaniam, Nikhita Gandhi, Terence Lewis, Shalmali Kholgade, Ehsaan Noorani, Shovana Narayan and the Black Ice crew band. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Catch all the action LIVE at 4 pm on 4th September 2021 at https://finale.youngartiste.com/

Watch all the exciting moments of winner announcements, performances and much more - LIVE on the show.

About SIFF Young Artiste:

SIFF:

Singhal Iyer family foundation (SIFF) is a Bangalore based philanthropic organization set up with the intention of working towards a better education and promoting its love for Indian music and the arts.

SIFF Young Artiste courses:

Young Artiste offers online courses in music and dance for kids and adults. The courses are designed in Beginners, Intermediate and advanced levels. The multi-year curriculum is supported by live classes, guided practice sessions, creative assignments, learning in groups, performance & collaboration opportunities, masterclasses and certification.

Young Artiste 2020-21 Competition:

In its first phase, Young Artiste received 12,000 registrations from children in 11-18 years age group showcasing their talent from cities and towns across India. The Young Artiste Advanced Mentorship Programme (YAMP), launched in the second phase aimed at providing a structured mentorship for the Top 100 finalists by music and dance virtuosos- Dr. L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Madhavi Mudgal and many others. Category specific sessions were hosted by experts such as Rukmini Vijayakumar (Bharatanatyam), Anupama Bhagwat (Sitar/Sarod), Nikhita Gandhi (Indian & Western Vocal), Sagar Bora (Hip-Hop), among others.

The Young Artiste Festival - Grand Finale will be held on 4th September, Saturday at 4pm and can be watched at finale.youngartiste.com.