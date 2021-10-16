Sidhu withdraws resignation after meeting Rahul Gandhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 15: Weeks after putting in papers over the post of Congress Punjab chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation. He took the decision after meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening.

    After the meeting, Sidhu tweeted, "Whatever concerns I had, I have shared with Rahul Gandhi ji. All my concerns have been sorted out," he told reporters after the over half-an-hour-long meeting with Gandhi.

    He later tweeted, "I have shared my concerns with Rahul Gandhi ji, was assured they will be sorted out." AICC general secretary in-charge Punjab Harish Rawat said, who was also present at the meeting, said the issue of his resignation is over now.

    "He has assured Rahul Gandhi that he is withdrawing his resignation and resuming his duty as PCC chief," he told reporters. Sidhu told Gandhi that he is working hard and will work harder now, and that he will join his duty as Punjab Congress president, Rawat said.

    "Navjot Sidhu has shared his concerns with party leaders and it is our duty to talk to the chief minister and resolve the remaining issues. We have told him his concerns will be taken care of very soon," he also said. Sidhu had met Rawat and party leader KC Venugopal on Thursday and shared his concerns.

    Sidhu added that he has full faith and confidence in the party leadership. The cricketer-turned-politician posted his resignation on Twitter on September 28, 10 days after his Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Chief Minister following a fallout with him.

    Sidhu was not happy with the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general, besides some portfolio allocations to ministers after the new cabinet formation.

    The Punjab government has already replaced the DGP and his other concerns are being sorted out. During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 0:46 [IST]
    X