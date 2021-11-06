Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi raising issues concerning Punjab, seeks meeting with her

Not a single posting took place in Punjab without 'money, gifts' to Pakistani journo Alam: Sidhu's wife

Sidhu spreading misinformation, derailing govt's work: Punjab Advocate General

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Nov 06: Punjab Advocate General APS Deol has retaliated at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying the former cricketer is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu's repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the State govt to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases. Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues," Deol said in a statement.

"There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of the coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain, by politicizing the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab," he added.

"The Punjab Congress leader is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of AG,: he further said.

Sidhu has been questioning his appointment ever since Deol was given the charge of Punjab Advocate General.

Deol was a counsel for former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 post sacrilege police firing incidents.

The senior advocate had replaced Atul Nanda, who had resigned following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister. Sidhu had also been vocal against the appointment of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state police chief.

The former cricketer had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September while raising a question over the appointments of director-general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.The appointment of Deol and Sahota had even led to unease between Channi and Sidhu.