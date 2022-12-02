Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar detained in California

Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for Moosewala's murder who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

New Delhi, Dec 02: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California, according to media reports. The gangster has been in the custody of the US Police in California for about a week, The Tribune reported.

As per reports, the Indian government has received inputs regarding Brar's detention in California but is yet to confirm it. Brar's location was first traced around November 20 before he was finally detained.

Brar, who took responsibility for Moosewala's murder, was reportedly living in California's Fresno city and reportedly made cities like Sacramento, Frizow and Salt Lake as his safe house.

On Thursday, Moosewala's father had demanded that the Union government announce a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of Goldy Brar, as reported by news agency PTI.

Balkaur Singh, father of the late singer, said he was even ready to pay the reward from his own pocket if the government was unable to give out the high amount. Speaking at an event in Amritsar, Singh demanded that Brar should be brought to India to face the law for his crimes.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder. The singer had joined the grand old party last year in December. Moosewala had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

The Punjab Police had earlier said that a red corner notice (RCN) had been issued against Brar. Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, who had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder last month.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala. The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 11:27 [IST]