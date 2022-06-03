YouTube
    Sidhu Moose Wala death: 2 men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested in Haryana

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, June 03: Two men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested in Haryana amid a probe over killing, according to Hindustan Times report.

    Sidhu Moose Wala death: 2 men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested in Haryana

    The 30-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, ringleader of the 700-member gang of criminals, has come under the police radar with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

    Born on February 12, 1993, Bishnoi, referred to as "Don" by gang members, is a graduate and a resident of Dhattaranwali village near Abohar. Bishnoi's father joined the Haryana Police as a constable in 1992, but left job after five years and started farming.

    On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

    Sidhu Moose Wala arrested

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 11:53 [IST]
    X