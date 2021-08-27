Sidhu advisor Malwinder Singh Mali quits amid row over controversial remarks

After public spat Captain-Siddhu bond together over breakfast

Chandigarh, Aug 27: Malvinder Singh Mali, advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has quit amid the controversial social media posts that caused huge embarrassment to the party.

"I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu," wrote Malwinder Singh Mali while quitting as an advisor to Sidhu on Friday.

Mali blamed a host of leaders, including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, party MP Manish Tiwari, SAD's Sukhbir Badal, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, for any harm caused to him.

Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 12:26 [IST]