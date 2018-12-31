Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi on loan waiver scheme, calls him 'anti-farmer'

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the state government's farm loan waiver scheme and called him "anti-farmer".

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he questioned Modi's moral right to criticise the state government on the issue. "I had twice led delegations (to Modi) as a chief minister, he did not agree to waive a single rupee. What moral right does he have?" said Siddaramaiah who is also head of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coordination committee in Karnataka.

Alleging that PM Modi and his government were against the agriculture sector, he questioned their contribution to the farming community. "Ok we have given lollipop, what pop has he given? What has he given?" Siddaramaiah asked.

