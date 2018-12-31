  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi on loan waiver scheme, calls him 'anti-farmer'

    By Pti
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 31: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the state government's farm loan waiver scheme and called him "anti-farmer".

    Siddaramaiah

    Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he questioned Modi's moral right to criticise the state government on the issue. "I had twice led delegations (to Modi) as a chief minister, he did not agree to waive a single rupee. What moral right does he have?" said Siddaramaiah who is also head of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coordination committee in Karnataka.

    Alleging that PM Modi and his government were against the agriculture sector, he questioned their contribution to the farming community. "Ok we have given lollipop, what pop has he given? What has he given?" Siddaramaiah asked.

    Also Read Modi attacks Congress over farm loan waiver in Karnataka, says it betrayed farmers

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the state government's farm loan waiver scheme and called him "anti-farmer".

    Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he questioned Modi's moral right to criticise the state government on the issue. "I had twice led delegations (to Modi) as a chief minister, he did not agree to waive a single rupee. What moral right does he have?" said Siddaramaiah who is also head of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coordination committee in Karnataka.

    Alleging that PM Modi and his government were against the agriculture sector, he questioned their contribution to the farming community. "Ok we have given lollipop, what pop has he given? What has he given?" Siddaramaiah asked.

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah narendra modi loan waiver karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 22:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue