Shubh Agrawal redefines entrepreneurial success at a very young age

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Success is not just defined by qualifications, but by the experience, an individual has in life. And in this era, many creative minds have started working at a tender age. As per the current trends, a corporate job is getting overshadowed by entrepreneurship. Making the most of it, 21-year-old Shubh Agrawal is an adage of age being just a number.

Always being a curious kid, Agrawal's excitement to learn new things saw him done wonders in life. On one hand, the internet gave birth to procrastination in the form of online games and social media. And on the other hand, it turned out to be a boom for many professionals. Choosing the latter route and learning the best on the internet, Shubh in the last three years has grasped immense knowledge about social media marketing, public relations and digital marketing.

After completing college, Shubh was determined to be self-employed rather than doing a monotonous desk job. Executing his theoretical knowledge about the digital medium, Agrawal has garnered the attention of clients not only from India but all over the world. Since 2019, he has played an instrumental role in helping entities and brands build their presence over the digital system.

"I realised at an early age that strategic ideas sell faster over the internet. That's when I decided to learn and earn at the same time. When I look back, I feel glad that I have made gradual progression in life", said Shubh. The entrepreneur had earlier authored a book titled 'The Absolute Blueprint for Digital Marketing', an ultimate source of learning for all aspiring digital marketers. Besides keeping his entrepreneurial spirit alive, the young lad is simultaneously pursuing an MBA degree.

When asked how he manages studies and work, he called time management a major factor in his journey so far. "Setting deadlines and completing tasks on time is what I believe in. I feel that it has made me disciplined towards my work", he added. In this dynamic and hardcore competitive environment, it is Shubh Agrawal's endless passion that has seen him soar high in the digital world. While concluding, the talented guy went on to say that hard work and passion can take a person to places where talent cannot. Utilizing his energy in the best way possible, Shubh is transforming opportunities into goals that make him an unstoppable force to reckon with.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 21:27 [IST]