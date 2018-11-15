Shri Ramayana Express train flagged off

New Delhi, Nov 15: Shri Ramayana Express train was flagged off at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi on Thursday. The special train named after Lord Ram covering the destinations associated with the mythological character in India and Sri Lanka.
The 'Shri Ramayana Express', can carry 800 passengers. The special tourist train offers a 16-day tour package--one in India and the other in Sri Lanka. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will manage the tour.
Ramayana Express train
Ramleela artists during the flag off ceremony of Shri Ramayana Express train at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.
Also Read |Now, Railway coaches to get tray-tables, charging points, new taps
Flag off ceremony
The Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony, at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.
Ramleela artists
Ramleela artists wait to board Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony, at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.
Also Read |Swanky new Train 18 set to hit tracks: All you need to know about India's first engine-less train
Ecstatic passengers
The Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.
Photos Courtesy: PTI Photo