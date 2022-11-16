When this mom got a surprise gift, her reaction was 'gold' | Watch

Shraddha murder case: Family of killer Aftab missing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The family of Aftab Amin Poonawala is untraceable, the Maharashtra police have said.

The Manipur police said that Shraddha's parents had registered a missing person's complaint about her with them. Later on Aftab who brutally murdered Shraddha was called in for questioning on November 2.

In fact he was called in for questioning twice and he told the police that he and Shraddha do not live together anymore. Aftab's family is currently untraceable the police also said.

Shraddha murder case | Victim woman's family had registered a missing complaint about her in PS Manikpur. Later, Aftab was called for questioning twice incl Nov 3,stated he & Shraddha don't stay together anymore. Aftab's family is untraceable now: PS Manikpur, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Shraddha and Aftab both hail from Maharashtra and had met through a dating application. Shraddha's parents had objected to the relationship following which both decided to elope to Delhi.

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'Love Jihad', demands death penalty for Aftab

In Delhi, both took up a rented accommodation. When Shraddha asked Aftab to marry her it led to a fight, following which she was strangled to death. Aftab then cut her body into 35 pieces and disposed it in various parts of the city.

When Shraddha's father was unable to trace her, he contacted the police. It was found that they had moved to Delhi. The Delhi Police which took up the investigation cracked the case following which Aftab was arrested. In custody Aftab confessed to the crime.

The police have since been trying to recover the body parts. Aftab told the police that he was inspired by the American crime drama Dexter.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:31 [IST]