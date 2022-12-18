Shraddha life murder in Jharkhand: Dildar Ansari kills his wife, chops off body into pieces

Ranchi, Dec 18: A man named Dildar Ansari allegedly killed his wife Rubika Pahadan and cut her body into pieces. The incident is reported from Sahibganj district in Jharkhand.

The cops have detained Ansari after a part of the body of the victim was discovered behind the Anganwadi center in Borio Santhali area of Sahibganj. Another body piece was found from a locked house, located adjacent to the site. "12 parts of the body of a 22-yr-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of body still missing & search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife," ANI quoted SP Sahibganj in a tweet.

Rubika Pahadan was the second wife of Dildar Ansari. "This was the cause of their personal dispute. Due to this, they murdered her and chopped her into pieces. The probe reveals the involvement of her husband. A probe is on," Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, DIG Santhal.

"The deceased was chopped off into 18 pieces. As far as the question as to who was involved as the accused, the investigation is going on," he added. Reportedly, the fingers, shoulders, lower back, lung, stomach, forelimb and hip of the victim have been recovered.

However, another report claims that the victim's body was chopped into 50 pieces and was kept inside a sack in the house after which he dumped some parts of the body in nearby localities. The issue came to light after localities saw dogs eating the body parts.

Rubika Pahadan was killed in Dildar Ansari's maternal uncle, Moinul Ansari's house and the body was chopped using an iron cutting machine.

According to a report, the investigating officers have detained Dildar's father Mustakim Ansari, mother Maryam Khatoon, first wife Gulera, sister Shareja Khatoon, brothers Amir Ansari and Mahtab Ansari.

In November, the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla had come as a shock to the country. The accused, during the preliminary investigation, had claimed that he cut her body into 35 pieces, stored it in the refrigerator and disposed of the body piece for the next 18 days.

In a similar incident, a man in Rajasthan's Jaipur allegedly killed his aunt, chopped the body into pieces and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway.

The man, Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33) then informed the police that his aunt was missing and also started looking for her along with other relatives.

Story first published: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 18:15 [IST]