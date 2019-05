Shootout in West Bengal's Howrah, soldier reportedly killed

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 02: One soldier was killed and another injured in a gunfight today at a central force base in Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district.

Central forces have been deployed in the region ahead of Lok Sabha polls for the Howrah constituency, which votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections. Results will be declared on May 23.