    Shocking video: Injured girl seeks help, people busy filming her

    Lucknow, Oct 25: A shocking video has surfaced where a blood is seen lying in the pool of blood while the onlookers, instead of coming to help, are seen taking photos and videos on their phones.

    In the viral clip doing rounds on social media, people are busy filming her while the girl is seen raising her hand for help. Some onlookers are heard asking whether the cops have been alerted about it.

    This clip has exposes the insensitivity of the people as they failed to lend helping hand rather kept themselves engaged in capturing her plight on their cellphones.

    In another video, a cop is seen taking the injured girl to an autorickshaw. "The minor girl was found injured and the local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment," said ND TV quoted Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh as saying in a statement.

    It is reported that the cops have registered a case under relevant sections. However, they have not made any arrest yet in connection with the case.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 9:50 [IST]
