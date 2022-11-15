Shoaib Malik posts bday wishes for wife Sania but gives the party a miss

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 15: Amid rumours of divorce, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has sent wishes to his wife and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza on the occasion of her birthday.

He has wished Mirza on Twitter as well as Instagram. He wrote, " Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...[sic]" This comes at a time when there are widespread rumours about their marriage heading for divorce. Meanwhile, some are speculating that the picture that he shared in which they are seen together is seen an indication that they are still together.

Amid Sania-Shoaib divorce buzz, Pak actress Ayesha Omar's name pops up

However, he is not spotted at the birthday celebration of Sania Mirza.

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder shared a video of Mirza's midnight birthday celebration. She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always ♥️ see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla."

She responded to her comment with a message: "Love you the most."

The post comes in the middle of speculations that they are going to host a show together for Urduflix OTT platform titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

On the other hand, rumours have been doing rounds that there is trouble in their marriage and the 'estranged' couple are now just co-parenting son Izhaan. It has to be noted that they had celebrated his birthday in Dubai recently. While the Pakistan cricketer shared the pics on his social media account, Mirza did not post it.

The reason for the rumoured split is not known yet, but some reports in Pakistan claimed that Malik allegedly cheated on Mirza during one of his TV shows. Also, it was alleged that he had an affair with actress Ayesha Omar that led to trouble in the marriage.

Sania Mirza's 'broken hearts' post fuels divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

Her recent Instagram post fueled the rumours as she posted, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah".

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in April 2010. They were blessed with the baby boy in 2018.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 15:49 [IST]