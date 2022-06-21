As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Fadnavis likely to meet Shah, list of Shinde’s loyalists is out

From working in a beer brewery to engineering the Maharashtra turmoil, why has Shinde gone incommunicado

Can BJP form the government in Maharashtra? Here is how the numbers stack up

Shiv Sena’s woes worsen: Reports indicate 9 more MLAs to join Shinde, 26 others

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 21: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, reports have emerged that nine more Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to join the 27 rebels including Eknath Shinde in Surat.

Shinde along with 26 MLAs of the Sena are at the Le Meridien hotel in Surat, Gujarat. To quell the rebellion, Uddhav Thackeray is likely to send to emissaries to Surat where the MLAs are under heavy security cover. Milind Narvekar and MP Rajan Vichare are likely to be sent as emissaries.

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 144. The BJP has 106 while the Shiv Sena has 55, NCP 53 and Congress 44.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three MLAs while the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party have two each. The MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party have one each, while the independents are 13 in number.

If Shinde and the 26 MLAs back the BJP, then the number would go up to 133. This means that the BJP would need 11 more to form the government. However there are reports that more MLAs from other parties are likely to walk out of the coalition. The smaller parties would play a crucial role. However all eyes would be on the independents who are 13 in number.

Know all about Uddhav Thackeray

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 14:35 [IST]