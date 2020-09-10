Shiv Sena turning into 'Sonia Sena' for power, says Kangana Ranaut; Attacks BMC over demolition

New Delhi, Sep 10: The war of words between the Shiv Sena and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a serious turn after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a part of her bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a fresh attack on the BMC and the Shiv Sena, the Bollywood actor on Thursday said that the party is ready to sell its ideology for power and become "Sonia Sena" from Shiv Sena".

She also went on to refer the officials of BMC to as "goons" after the partial demolition of her office in Mumbai.

"The ideology on which Balasaheb Thackeray build the Shiv Sena, the party, today, is ready to sell its ideology and become "Sonia Sena" from "Shiv Sena", Ranaut said in a tweet.

Calling BMC officials "goons", Kangana Ranaut, "The goons who demolished my house behind my back, don't call them civic body."

"Because of these petty crimes that they do, Devendra Fadnavis ji must have suggested that the BJP does alliance with them. One must never succumb to bullies. after loosing elections Shiv Sena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena," the Bollywood actor said in another tweet.

Slamming the Shiv Sena, Ranaut said, "Your father's good deeds can only give you wealth but respect, you have to gain yourself. How many mouths you'll shut? How many voices you'll suppress? For how long you'll run away from the truth?"

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BMC pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process.