Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hospitalised for 'chest pain'; Family says 'not serious'

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 11: Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. Raut is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Since last 15 days, Sanjay Sahab has been suffering from chest pain. But it's not serious. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. I think today evening his angiography will be performed and he will be released in a day or two," his brother Sunil Raut told the media.

Raut is Sena's point-man as far as interaction with the media is concerned. He is the one who conveys to the media about Sena's decisions.

Raut, who has been speaking to the media daily on his party's stand on the current political situation in Maharashtra, came to the hospital around 3.30 pm.

"Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital after he complained of slight chest pain. He is being treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar," a PTI report quoted a hospital official as saying.

"Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today for further tests," he said.