Shiv Sena leader stabbed to death in Mumbai

Former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant was stabbed to death by unknown assailants outside his house in Kandivli at around 11pm, on Sunday night. Reason for the murder is not yet known. Police investigation is underway.

Ashok Sawant from Kandivali was a two-time corporator from Samata Nagar. The Times of India reported that two men attacked the 62-year-old leader with choppers before fleeing the spot.

An FIR has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Samata Nagar police station , reported India Today.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News