Shiv Sena calls meeting of national executive committee at Sena Bhavan today at 1 pm

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 24: In the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has called for a meeting on Saturday at 1 pm of All Sena National Executives in Sena Bhavan, Mumbai to review the present situation and decide the future course of action.

Thackeray will join virtually. The executive members included tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, former chief minister Manohar Joshi, industry minister Subhas Desai, former ministers Leeladhar Dhake, Diwakar Raote and Ramdas Kadam, party MPs Sanjay Raut and Gajanan Kirtikar, former MPs Anant Geete, Anand Adbul and Chandrakant Khaire.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrived at Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The leaders were accompanied by state minister Jayant Patil and NCP leader Praful Patel.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to prevent the fall of the MVA government, which also includes Congress.

Ajit Pawar said earlier in the day that the NCP stands with the Chief Minister and will try to "keep the government stable".

The crisis continued to plague Shiv Sena with rebel leader Eknath Shinde claiming support of 38 party MLAs.