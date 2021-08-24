YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: Shiv Sena-BJP workers clash in Mumbai after case against Union Minister Narayan Rane

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 24: A clash breaks out amid Shiv Sena workers, BJP workers and Police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena workers marched towards Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence.

    BJP workers gathered outside Rane's residence on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) in the morning in support of their party leader.

    Rane

    Besides, Shiv Sena workers, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the party''s youth wing), located nearby in Juhu.

    A posse of police personnel, including women cops, were deployed outside Rane''s residence to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

    Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

    "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

    Not a normal man, haven’t committed any crime: Rane on remarks about Uddhav ThackerayNot a normal man, haven’t committed any crime: Rane on remarks about Uddhav Thackeray

    Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of the city police left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks.

    A case was also registered against Rane in Pune, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Aurangabad.

    More SHIV SENA News  

    Read more about:

    shiv sena narayan rane

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X