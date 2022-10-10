Shinde's party is 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'; Uddhav gets flaming torch symbol

'Whoever becomes my heir will be my son': Shinde takes poetic dig at Thackerays

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 10: The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shivsena' as party name for Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena. The polling body said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction can use flaming torch in the interim, while the Eknath Shinde-group faction was asked to submit three options by 10 am on Tuesday.

The Commission also okayed 'flaming torch' (mashaal) as election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The Election Commission denied Trishul and Gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions, citing religious connotations.

The Commission allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' as party name for the Eknath Shinde faction; and asked it to select a fresh symbol.

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

The poll body had also asked the two factions to choose from among the symbols that are available and submit three options for their interim markers by 1 pm on Monday.