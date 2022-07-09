Shinde, Fadnavis to call on PM Modi ahead of formation of council of ministers

Uddhav must speak to BJP for any possible patch up says team Shinde

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will today meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today along with deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

The two leaders who recently formed the government in Maharashtra will also meet with BJP chief, J P Nadda ahead of the formation of the new council of ministers.

Shinde and Fadnavis who met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will also pay a courtesy call with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu.

I am confident that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, both of you will serve the people faithfully and take Maharashtra to newer heights of development, Shah said on Twitter after the meeting.

The visit also comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on June 11 where a petition has been filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction seeking disqualification of the MLAs loyal to Shinde.

Shinde told reporters that he has faith in the judiciary. The Shiv Sena led by him has the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs. Shinde also said that the Speaker Rahul Narwekar has granted them recognition.

Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP. The take over took place a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister after his Maha Vikas Aghadi government was reduced to a minority.

Saturday, July 9, 2022