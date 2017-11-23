Shimla: Colonel held for raping colleague's daughter, sent to police remand till Nov 25

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A serving colonel who allegedly raped daughter of junior colleague posted at Army Training Command in Shimla has been sent on police remand till November 25.

Shimla: Colonel held for raping colleague's daughter, sent to police remand till Nov 25
Image for representational purpose only

A 56-year-old Army colonel was arrested on Wednesday with the charges of raping the daughter of a lieutenant colonel posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla.

The serving Army officer was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to police custody until November 25. A friend of his is also accused of raping her.

The victim was allegedly raped at the colonel's residence on Monday. She filed a complaint on the same day, PTI reported.

The Indian Army twitted that will provide all necessary assistance to investigative and legal processes.

(With agency inputs)

Read more about:

army, rape, himachal pradesh, shimla

Please Wait while comments are loading...