Shimla: Colonel held for raping colleague's daughter, sent to police remand till Nov 25

A serving colonel who allegedly raped daughter of junior colleague posted at Army Training Command in Shimla has been sent on police remand till November 25.

A 56-year-old Army colonel was arrested on Wednesday with the charges of raping the daughter of a lieutenant colonel posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla.

The serving Army officer was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to police custody until November 25. A friend of his is also accused of raping her.

The victim was allegedly raped at the colonel's residence on Monday. She filed a complaint on the same day, PTI reported.

The Indian Army twitted that will provide all necessary assistance to investigative and legal processes.

FIR lodged against one Colonel for Civil Offence at Sadar Police Station, Shimla #HimachalPradesh on 22 Nov 17. #IndianArmy will provide all necessary assistance to investigative and legal processes. @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 23, 2017

(With agency inputs)