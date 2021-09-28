Enthralling the world with her astute business skills as a unique womanpreneur with her restaurant business

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

She aims for the sky when it comes to her business ventures, which she has grown as a self-made entrepreneur.

All of us are aware of how many businesses and sectors today, not just in India but across the world, are known to have run predominantly by men. It was time to bring forward the success stories of women as well, who have been doing unbelievably excellent in their endeavours. For the world to gain more inspiration from entrepreneurial success stories, it is essential to bring to them the details of the journeys of women who have taken the business world by storm. One such highly-driven female entrepreneur is Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna, who not only believed in her inner power, strength and magic but also made sure to take necessary actions towards turning all her entrepreneurial dreams into a reality.

Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna is a 28-year-old business genius who owns her flourishing restaurant business, based in Dehradun, which is mainly focused on generating maximum employment. She had begun her career in the journalism field, and little did she know that the entrepreneur she always aspired to become would one day become her reality and profession. "To follow what our heart seeks is always a tough call, but no one ever said that the greatest success one desires can be achieved overnight or easily. This somewhere kept motivating me to cross the boundaries and question the status quo," says Shilpa on the tough decisions she made to build her entrepreneurial career.

Shilpa began with starting one restaurant and, with her years of hard work and resilience, expanded her business to eight outlets and created her brand "Pizza Italia - Be a pizzatarian". She always had desired to become a job giver and not a job seeker. Today, she indeed has become an influential personality in the industry and a job giver who has contributed majorly to employment generation.

Apart from Pizza Italia, Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna showcased her prowess in running a restaurant business by opening two new brands, one named "Idli Bar" and the other "Angrezi Beat", also used for her catering business. Besides this, Shilpa also jumped into the entertainment sector and built her company "Shilpa Productions" to create regional music in Uttarakhand.

For Pizza Italia, she has been working rigorously to make her brand be known as a desi brand of India and to take it to the national level. In the future, she also wants to create her franchise module to take the brand to a global level, creating more opportunities for people to grow and generate more employment. Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna looks unstoppable in all her business ventures and wants to do much more in the coming years.

Do follow her on Instagram @shilpa_active to know more.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 16:04 [IST]