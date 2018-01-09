Shia Waqf Board chairman asks PM Modi to ban madrassa education, says it increases terrorism

The Shia Waqf Board has reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the education in madrassas is increasing terrorism.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Board's chairman Waseem Rizvi claimed that the education imparted in the madrassas is not relevant to today's environment and therefore, they add to the long queue of unemployed youths in the country, adding that they should be affiliated to CBSE or ICSE.

How many Madrasas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers? Yes but some Madrasas have produced terrorists: Wasim Rizvi,Shia Central Waqf Board pic.twitter.com/DYSBHPE7Ii — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

"It has been found in certain cases that the education of these institutions is encouraging the students to join terrorist ranks", he said.

In the letter, Rizvi has also suggested that the madrassas should be converted to convent schools which offer an optional subject of Islamic education.

Hitting back at Rizvi statement, MIM president Asaduddin Owais called Rizvi the biggest joker and the most opportunistic person.

Wasim Rizvi is the biggest joker, the most opportunistic person. He has sold his soul to RSS. I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia or Sunni or Madrasa where such teachings are imparted. If he has proof then he should go and show it to the Home Minister: Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/v49XJjViJN — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

"I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia or Sunni or Madrasa where such teachings are imparted. If he has proof then he should go and show it to the Home Minister," he further said.

Rizvi had earlier written a letter to Modi condemning the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's opposition to the triple talaq bill. Rizvi had also said that the punishment should be increased to ten years for those who give instant triple talaq, reported ANI.

OneIndia News