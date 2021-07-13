Sher Bahadur Deuba to take oath as new Prime Minister of Nepal today

Kathmandu, July 13: A day after the Nepal Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved lower house of Parliament, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba will take oath as the new Prime Minister today.

Deuba will take oath as second Premier of the Himalayan Nation after the apex Court reinstated the dissolved lower house and issued a mandamus naming the opposition leader as the successor.

"Tomorrow (July 13), as per the verdict of the Supreme Court honorable Sher Bahadur Deuba will form a new cabinet for which we would start consultations and discussions. This would be alliance government and we will be holding a discussion about further ways to make it more effective and working addressing concerns of the public that would cover the issues about Covid-19 management, vaccines, corruptions and others," Baburam Bhattarai told reporters on Monday evening.

Deuba runs short of a majority as a rival faction of CPN-UML backs off

After months of an intraparty rift, the rival faction of ruling CPN-UML under the leadership of Madhav Kumar Nepal has separated itself out from the alliance formed to fight against caretaker PM Oli.

The two factions in the UML (one led by Oli and the other by Nepal) on Sunday evening have reached a 10-point agreement to bury their hatchet. After Monday's verdict, the Nepal faction has announced to unify with the party ending the earlier formed alliance.

