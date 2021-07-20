Sheila Dikshit's 2nd death anniversary: Tributes pour in for former Chief Minister of Delhi

Sushma Swaraj shuts down a troll who said she will be remembered like Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, July 20: On the second death anniversary, tributes poured in for former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter to pay their respect, the Congress referred to Dikshit as an "architect of modern Delhi" and credited her for making the national capital a "world-class city."

"Today, we pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving CM of Delhi and the longest-serving female CM of any state," the party also said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tribute to the late leader. "Tributes to former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit ji on her death anniversary," Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Remembering Dikshit, Pawan Khera, national spokesperson of the Congress party, said, "I still keep discussing my dilemmas with you, seeking guidance. I can still hear your voice. I still get my answers. They call it the inner voice. You are missed."

The three-time chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit is credited with transforming Delhi into a modern, contemporary city. She passed away in 2019 after a cardiac arrest at the age of 81 years old.

It was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that contributed to ending Dikshit's resign as chief minister in 2013, when her Congress government fell under the weight of anti-incumbency against the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre and her own administration amid a raft of corruption allegations, including in the organisation of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.