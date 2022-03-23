Sheetala Saptami and Sheetala Ashtami or Basoda 2022: Check Out Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance

New Delhi, Mar 23: Sheetala Saptami and Sheetala Ashtami are festivals dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, also spelt as Shitala, an incarnation of the feminine power, or Shakti.

Basoda 2022 Puja is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi. Basoda is also known as Sheetala Ashtami. Usually it falls after eight days of Holi but many people observe it on first Monday or Friday after Holi. Sheetala Ashtami is more popular in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Basoda customs families don't lit fire for cooking. Hence most families cook one day before and consume stale food on Sheetala Ashtami day. It is believed that Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc. and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of those diseases.

In Gujarat, the similar ritual as Basoda is observed just a day before Krishna Janmashtami and is known as Shitala Satam. Shitala Satam is also dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and no fresh food is cooked on the day of Sheetala Satam.

Sheetala Saptami or Basoda significance

Goddess Sheetala is believed to be the goddess that controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc. Since these diseases are believed to increase the heat in the body, people avoid lighting any fire and therefore consume cold food as well.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:09 AM on Mar 25, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:04 PM on Mar 25, 2022

How do you celebrate Sheetala saptami?

On the day of Sheetala Saptami, Goddess Sheetala Devi is worshipped. People get up early in the morning and bath in cold water. Later they visit the temples dedicated to Sheetala Mata to offer their prayers. Various rituals are performed on this day for a peaceful and happy life.

