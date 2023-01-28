Shedding colonial past, Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be called 'Amrit Udyan'

India

oi-Deepika S

The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia.

New Delhi, Jan 28: Keeping in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's Independence, the Central Government on Saturday renamed the Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This new name not only shreds yet another symbol of colonial relic but also reflects India's aspirations for the Amrit Kaal.

The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan," announced Navika Gupta, the deputy press secretary to President Draupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Amrit Udyan tomorrow. https://t.co/4rXOMlZXA3 pic.twitter.com/7WhgilMoWW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 28, 2023

"The collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'. Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a new identity has been given to the gardens. Amrit Udyan will be opened for the people (from 31st Jan)," said Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President.

Navika Gupta said apart from the two-month window that has been made available for public viewing, the government has also planned to keep the garden open for viewing by special groups, such as farmers and differently-abled.

"Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia," read the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website.

"Sir Edwin Lutyens had finalized the designs of the Amrit Udyan as early as 1917, however, it was only during the year 1928-1929 that plantings were done. His collaborator for the gardens was Director of Horticulture, William Mustoe," it further highlights. "Like the building of Rashtrapati Bhavan have two different styles of architecture, Indian and western, similarly, Sir Lutyens brought together two different horticulture traditions together for the gardens, the Mughal style and the English flower garden. Mughal canals, terraces and flowering shrubs are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns and private hedges," it added.

Rashtrapati now more accessible to people

Another step towards making Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to more and more people is through increase in capacity of each hourly slot. The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 1000 hrs and 1600 hrs. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (1000 hrs to 1200 hrs) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

People can book their slot well in advance through online booking. Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Walk-in visitors can also get entry to the Gardens. However, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid rush and save time.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visitors are requested not to bring any briefcases, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc inside the Gardens. They can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purse/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

Udyan Utsav 2023

In this year's Udyan Utsav, among several other attractions, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR code placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant or tree during the visit.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens. Originally, they included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'.

Apart from the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan five days a week (from Wednesday to Sunday) and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday) as well as witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony on every Saturday except on Gazetted Holidays. More details are available at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.