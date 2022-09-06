Race Course road to Rajpath: PM Modi's fight to erase colonial past continues

On Teachers Day, PM Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme for upgrading 14,500 schools across India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: The decision to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista grounds as "Kartavya Path" gave the Narendra Modi government another push in its effort to erase the nation of its colonial past.

The road was named Kingsway by the British in honour of then Emperor of India, George V.

The move comes in the wake of PM Modi's recent Independence Day speech, in which he emphasised the removal of artifacts that reflect a colonial mindset.

During his Independence day speech, PM Modi spoke at length about India's colonial past, and how the existing colonial mindset was a "hurdle cropping up" in the development journey of developing nations.

Here is a list of remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

PM Modi fight for freedom from colonial past started with renaming Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg, on the road where the PM residence is.

In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

In the same year, Beating Retreat saw some major changes wherein Indian musical instruments such as sitar, santoor, and tabla were added to the music ensemble for the first time.

In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road.

Breaking the 92-year-old tradition, the government merged the Rail Budget with the General Budget in 2017.

Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.

In January 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Last week, the new Naval ensign was unveiled by the PM on the commissioning of INS Vikrant, dropping St George's Cross from the same.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 15:10 [IST]