YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Race Course road to Rajpath: PM Modi's fight to erase colonial past continues

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 06: The decision to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista grounds as "Kartavya Path" gave the Narendra Modi government another push in its effort to erase the nation of its colonial past.

    The road was named Kingsway by the British in honour of then Emperor of India, George V.

    Race Course road to Rajpath: PM Modis fight to erase colonial past continues

    The move comes in the wake of PM Modi's recent Independence Day speech, in which he emphasised the removal of artifacts that reflect a colonial mindset.

    Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'

    During his Independence day speech, PM Modi spoke at length about India's colonial past, and how the existing colonial mindset was a "hurdle cropping up" in the development journey of developing nations.

    Here is a list of remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

    PM Modi fight for freedom from colonial past started with renaming Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg, on the road where the PM residence is.

    In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

    In the same year, Beating Retreat saw some major changes wherein Indian musical instruments such as sitar, santoor, and tabla were added to the music ensemble for the first time.

    In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road.

    <strong>Will Prime Minister Modi and President Xi meet in Samarkand?</strong> Will Prime Minister Modi and President Xi meet in Samarkand?

    Breaking the 92-year-old tradition, the government merged the Rail Budget with the General Budget in 2017.

    Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.

    In January 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

    Last week, the new Naval ensign was unveiled by the PM on the commissioning of INS Vikrant, dropping St George's Cross from the same.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X