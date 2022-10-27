'Shaurya Diwas': Rajnath Singh says J&K entered new era of peace & prosperity after Article 370 abrogation

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 27: On the occasion of 76th 'Shaurya Diwas' (Infantry Day) on Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. The incident of 1947 is one such instance. He also remembered the soldiers who were part of the military event in 1947, and said the day calls for paying "tribute to their sacrifice and dedication"

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

Addressing an event in Jammu and Kashmir at the 'Shaurya Diwas' programme organised by the Army, Singh post independence the people of J&K were deprived of development & tranquillity for decades, until the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to the helm and abrogated Article 370, bringing a new era of peace &progress in the Union Territory (UT).

"Terrorists have no religion. They are the enemies of humanity. Any violation of fundamental rights of a human being is not acceptable in an ideal society. This has been our commitment. The doors of development & peace have now been opened in J&K and Ladakh, with the people of the two UTs reaping the benefits of the welfare schemes of Government of India. There is unity among the people who are moving forward hand-in-hand," asserted Singh.

He said, earlier some anti-India elements used to disturb peace and harmony in the name of religion, but now there is peace & tranquillity in J&K due to the persistent efforts by the Government and the Armed Forces.

Rajnath Singh stated that this 'Shaurya Diwas' gives the nation an opportunity to remember the valour of the bravehearts and inspires the people to take the country to greater heights with unity and dedication. "We are moving forward with the spirit of unity. We must resolve to fight together against any divisive forces which may come in the way of our development in the future," he said.

During the event, the replication of the historic event was organised to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and people of J&K. The Raksha Mantri, along with the citizens, witnessed the re-enactment of history, covering the violation of 'Standstill Agreement' by Pakistan. The event also depicted arrival of Indian Army on October 27, 1947 to evict the Pakistani Forces. A stunning airshow was organised by the Indian Air Force, which mesmerised the audience. The Next of Kin of war veterans, who travelled from across the country, were felicitated at the event.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande; GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi; Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command Air Marshal S Prabhakaran; General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps Lieutenant General ADS Aujla, along with several other civil and military dignitaries attended the event.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 15:49 [IST]