Woman wants to give Triple Talaq to her husband in Uttar Pradesh

AIMPLB wants Sharia courts in all districts; BJP says ‘this isn't Islamic Republic of India'

After losing triple talaq battle, AIMPLB looks to stay relevant through Sharia courts

How different are the Sharia laws for women under the Taliban and Wahhabis

Sharia law: The Muslim nations which impose the extreme version of it

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, the country will witness a brutal implementation of the Sharia law. The Taliban will impose the Sharia law, but their interpretation of the same is comparatively different in nature. The Taliban during its earlier regime had said that a woman needs to be accompanied by a male family member child or adult when she goes out.

What is a Sharia law?

Sharia is a religious law that forms part of the Islamic faith that is derived from the Quran and Hadiths. The Sharia law is existent in all Muslim nations, but each has a different way of implementing the same.

Some of the aspects of this law have been widely accepted, such those relating to banking. While some nations follow the Sharia law in a moderate fashion, there are others who have implemented into an extreme manner.

Saudi Arabia:

For all laws in Saudi Arabia, Sharia is the basis of the same. Under the law, homosexual is an offence punishable by execution. However in most cases, the punishment has been limited to flogging and imprisonment.

In cases of personal injury the law allows for 'qisas' or an eye for an eye punishment.

In Saudi Arabia, the family of a murder victim can pardon a condemned person. This is often in exchange for blood money.

Afghanistan:

It was during the Taliban's first rule between 1996 and 2001 that the extreme version of the Sharia law was followed.

Women were allowed outside their homes only with a male escort. The women had to wear a burqa mandatorily.

Hudud (boundaries) a punishment for adultery, theft, murder and homosexuality were practised across the country.

Women could get education, but not in a regular school or madrasa where boys and men study.

Music was illegal under the Sharia law. Further women were prevented from wearing nail polish or makeup.

How different are the Sharia laws for women under the Taliban and Wahhabis

No modelling or acting assignments for women and they cannot sit on their balconies.

Women were not supposed to speak in loud voices and wearing of high heeled shoes had been banned.

For a girl above the age of 8, it was mandatory to wear a burqa and should be accompanied by a male member when they interact with an outsider at their homes.

Sudan:

Death by stoning is a punishment. However it has not been implemented in decades.

Women are flogged for immoral behaviour.

Recently many women protesters were sentenced for flogging, but the same was overturned by an appeals court.

Pakistan:

The hudud ordinances were introduced in 1979

Sharia courts run parallel to the penal code. However they are hardly used

A law was passed in 2006 to remove offences such as rape and adultery from the religious system. Under the earlier law, four adult Muslim males were required to testify.

Explained: What is Sharia law? What it means for Afghan Women under the Taliban

Nigeria:

Courts can order amputations. However few have been carried out.

Iran:

Judges can weigh circumstantial evidence

Iran relies on amputations and forced blinding. However the reliance is much more on imprisonment.

Islamic State:

Before the fall in 2019, ISIS carried out beheadings, amputations, stoning, pushing homosexuals from tall buildings.