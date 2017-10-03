Sharad Purnima 2017: Puja vidhi, importance, significance, to be observed on October 5

Significance

As per the Hindu Mythology Kaumudi celebration meant as moonlight. Sharad Purnima is one of the most famous Purnimas according to the Hindu Calendar. On the auspicious day of Sharad Purnima, it is believed that this is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kalas.

Sharad Purnima is the occasion observed by all the newly married women who performed rigorous fast for a whole day. According to the Hindu mythology, the combination of sixteen different Kalas creates a perfect human personality that comes out form the moon on Sharad Purnima. This year it is observed on 5th October 2017. It is celebrated by Kheer that made by cow milk, rice, sugar and Kept under the moonlight for the whole night. And then it is consumed by all the family members in the morning. Also on this day worship offered to Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Indra.