Sharad Purnima 2017: Puja vidhi, importance, significance, to be observed on October 5

This year Sharad Purnima 2017 falls on October 5. Sharad Purnima is a harvest festival that celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu's lunar Ashwin month.
It is also known as Kojagara, Kojagari, Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima that marks the end of monsoon. On this day there is a traditional celebration of the moon which called as Kaumudi celebration.
Significance
As per the Hindu Mythology Kaumudi celebration meant as moonlight. Sharad Purnima is one of the most famous Purnimas according to the Hindu Calendar. On the auspicious day of Sharad Purnima, it is believed that this is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kalas.
Sharad Purnima is the occasion observed by all the newly married women who performed rigorous fast for a whole day. According to the Hindu mythology, the combination of sixteen different Kalas creates a perfect human personality that comes out form the moon on Sharad Purnima. This year it is observed on 5th October 2017. It is celebrated by Kheer that made by cow milk, rice, sugar and Kept under the moonlight for the whole night. And then it is consumed by all the family members in the morning. Also on this day worship offered to Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Indra.
Sixteen Kalas
In Hinduism, each human quality it is believed that the combination of sixteen different Kalas creates a perfect human personality. It was Lord Krishna who was born with all sixteen Kalas and He was the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On Sharad Purnima not only Moon shines with all sixteen Kalas but its rays also have certain healing properties. To take advantage of Sharad Purnima, Rice-Kheer a famous Indian sweet dish made of cow milk, rice and sugar, is prepared and left in moonlight for the whole night. In the morning, Rice-Kheer which is belived to be fortified with the moonlight is consumed and distributed as Prasad.
Marks end of monsoon
The Sharad Purnima or Kojaagari Purnima or Kumar Purnima is a harvest festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin (September-October). It marks the end of monsoon.
Timings
Moonrise On Sharad Purnima Day = 18:02
Purnima Tithi Begins = 01:47 on 5/Oct/2017
Purnima Tithi Ends = 00:09 on 6/Oct/2017
OneIndia News