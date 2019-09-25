  • search
Trending Sharad Pawar UNGA Onion Price
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar booked by ED in Rs 25,000 crore money laundering case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: In a major development before the Maharashtra elections, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against NCP chief, Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

    Several other politicians and officials have been booked in the case known as theMaharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam worth around Rs 25,000 crore.

    Sharad Pawar booked by ED in Rs 25,000 crore money laundering case
    NCP chief, Sharad Pawar

    The move by the ED came in the wake of the Bombay High Court ordering the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police to probe and file cases against Pawar and others in the matter.

    Maharashtra polls: Only Pulwama like attack can change sentiments says Pawar

    Following the FIR by the EOW, the ED filed its case. The HC was approached by a Mumbai based activist, Surinder Arora seeking an investigation into the case. Following the order of the ED, Ajit Pawar had moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash proceedings.

    However the court declined to grant relief and ordered the Mumbai police to conduct a free and fair probe.

    According to the ED, there were several irregularities in the loans provided to the cooperative sugar factories by the MSCB off coals. The loans were sanctioned to the factories despite the finances being weak. Further additional benefits were extended without any justification, the ED has also said.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar enforcement directorate money laundering case ajit pawar maharashtra assembly elections 2019 bombay high court

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue