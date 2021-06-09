Shani Jayanti 2021: Date, Puja Timings and Vidhi, Remedies, Do's and Don'ts For Shani Amavasya

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 09: Shani Jayanti 2021 is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated every year to honour the Hindu God Lord Shani.

    Shani Jayanti 2021: Date, Puja Timings and Vidhi, Remedies, Dos and Donts For Shani Amavasya

    Shani amavasya denotes the combination of 2 panchang elements - Amavasya tithi and Shani vaar.

    When is Shani Jayanti 2021?

    In simple words, when amavasya falls on a Saturday, the result is Shani Amavasya. The day of Shani Amavasya is dedicated to Lord Shani Dev, the God of Justice.

    As per Panchang, Shani Jayanti is celebrated on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month every year. It is said that worshiping him on this day protects the person from the evil eye and blesses him/her with everlasting prosperity.

    Shani is said to control anger, brain functions and peace of mind in living beings.

    Shani Jayanti: Date and auspicious Time

    This year Shani Jayanti falls on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Amavasya Tithi begins at 13:57 on Jun 09, 2021, and ends at 16:22 on Jun 10, 2021.

    Do's and Don'ts For Shani Amavasya

    Dos:

    • Bathe in a holy river or use Ganga Jal in the bathwater at home.
      Keep a fast
      Read aloud the Hanuman Chalisa to avert the threat of an evil eye
      Offer oil at the Shani temple
      Give Daan (charity) of black urad and iron item

    Don't

    Outbursts of anger, fights
    Consumption of liquor is strongly prohibited on this day
    According to traditional Hindu beliefs, it is conventionally said that consuming non-veg on this day.
    One must avoid making physical relations with his/her partner on this day.
    Staying in bed or sleeping till late

    Things to do to appease Lord Shani

    1. Make a meal of urad dal khichdi and feed the hungry people
    2. Clean your home and get rid of all the material waste that has been lying for the longest possible time
    3. 'Om Praam Preem Praom Saha Shanayshchraey Namah'
    4. Devotees can feed crow bird also to keep yourself away from the bad luck

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 18:05 [IST]
