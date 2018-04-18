Shame that incidents like Kathua rape are taking place even after 70 yrs of independence: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday termed rape incidents like Kathua happening in a country that's 70 years into its independence as "shameful"

Speaking at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, Kovind said, ''After, 70 years of independence such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society are we developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman.''

''Daughters of India have brought laurels to the country in Commonwealth Games 2018, Manika Batra from Delhi, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Sangeeta Chanu from Manipur, Manu Bhaker & Vinesh Phogat from Haryana, Saina Nehwal from Telangana & Heena Sidhu from Punjab,'' Kovind further said.

Before the President's address, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also spoke about the Kathu rape incident that occurred in January.

"How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is something wrong with the society," Mufti said.

On January 10, an eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic tribe went missing from near her house in Rasna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. A week later, her body was found in the forest.

