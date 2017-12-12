'Shame on you': Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi for remarks against Manmohan Singh

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dragging Pakistan into Gujarat election campaign.

"Shame on you, Prime Minister for making such allegations. You have made the allegations against this country's former Prime Minister and former defence officials," Pawar, a former defence minister, said.

"Modi's government has not solved issues of farmers and other issues the country faces, but he is bringing the Pakistan angle as a diversionary tactic for Gujarat elections," Pawar said at a public rally -- 'Halla Bol' -- organised by the Congress and the NCP in Nagpur on issues relating to agrarian crisis.

Modi has demeaned the office of the Prime Minister, Pawar alleged.

The Prime Minister at a poll rally in Gujarat on Sunday sought to link a dinner meeting hosted by suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for Pakistan dignitaries and attended by Manmohan Singh among others with the ongoing assembly polls and a conspiracy against the BJP.

Modi had insinuated that his predecessor had colluded with Pakistan for BJP's defeat at the polls. The former Prime Minister responded by saying Modi was setting a "dangerous precedent" and asked him to apologise to the nation, a demand rejected by the Union government.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)