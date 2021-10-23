YouTube
    Shah to meet families of civilians killed by terrorists

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be on a three day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting today. There is heavy security in place ahead of the visit which comes days after a series of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Amit Shah

    Taking into account the situation, officials have enhanced security cover around the 20 kilometre radius around Raj Bhavan on Gupkar Road where Shah would camp for three days.

    Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah. He will also meet with the families of those killed in the recent attacks on civilians. He would also chair a meeting of the Unified Command and review the situation on the ground.

    Shah would also deliberate meetings which would focus on infiltrations from Pakistan. He would also meet all the sarpanches and address their concerns before returning to New Delhi.

    Security is high ahead of the visit and scores of drones are monitoring suspicious movements. The CRPF motorboats have also been deployed as a security measure. The CRPF scanned the Dal Lake and Jehlum River.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
    X