Uniform Civil Code in Himachal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

Shimla, Nov 10: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised to bring in a Uniform Civil Code if the party is voted back to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Palampur, Amit Shah said, "We have promised in our poll manifesto that as soon as BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, we will implement the 'Common Civil Code' in the state."

"Earlier, no one believed that Article 370 could be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Today, Kashmir is an integral part of India," he added.

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

It can be seen that this comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Presently, different laws regulate these aspects in India for adherents of different religions, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.