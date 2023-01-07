YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Seychelles: India condemns ‘mindless act of vandalism’ on Mahatma Gandhi statue

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The Indian high commission has thanked the Seychelles authorities for their action in the matter and hopes that the perpetrators will be apprehended expeditiously.

    New Delhi, Jan 07: The high commission of India in Seychelles has condemned the mindless act of vandalism of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in Victoria.

    "The High Commission of India condemns the mindless act of vandalism of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in Victoria," the Indian mission said in a statement on January 6.

    Mahatma Gandhi
    Mahatma Gandhi

    The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Peace Park, Victoria in June, 2022, according to the Indian mission. The statue was placed next to one of Sir James Macham, the founding President of Seychelles, and Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader who served as the first president of South Africa.

    The Indian mission said Mahatma Gandhi's message of humanity and peaceful struggle against colonialism is universally relevant and has inspired non-violent struggle worldwide. "His statue at the Peace Park is also symbolic of the historic, warm and cordial ties between India and Seychelles," the statement added.

    The High Commission thanked the Seychelles authorities for their action and expressed hope that the perpetrators would be apprehended expeditiously. There have been other incidents of vandalism of Bapu's statue in other parts of the world. In August last year, a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed by six men in New York City. Before that in February 2022, Gandhi's life-sized statue at Union Square near Manhattan was vandalised.

    Both acts were strongly condemned by the Indian mission, triggering shock and disappointment among the Indian-American community.

    Comments

    More MAHATMA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X