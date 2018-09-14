  • search

Sexual Harassment Case: Court orders framing of charges against Environmentalist RK Pachauri

    New Delhi, Sep 14: A Delhi Court on Friday ordered framing of charges against Environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. Next hearing of the matter is on October 20.

    The charges will be filed against Pachauri under Sections 354, 354-A, 509 of IPC. The court noted that there was sufficient material to frame charges against Pachauri.

    The victim has welcomed the court's decision. Talking to ANI, she said, "Chuffed to bits. This has not been easy. This is a big big leap towards the truth. I am relieved and exhausted fighting RK Pachauri."

    Another court had in February dismissed a suit by Pachauri urging it to stop media from reporting anything other than court proceeding.

    A 29-year-old research assistant had accused Pachauri of sexual harassment in February 2015 at Lodhi Colony Police station in south Delhi on February 13 after approaching The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on February 9.

    The Delhi Police later booked Pachauri on charges of molestation, stalking, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation as the complainant had claimed that she was harassed by him for nearly two years since she joined the organisation in September 2013. She also alleged that Pachauri had engaged in "sexually-laden conversations" with her over email and SMS.

    Pachauri was forced to step down as chairperson of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in February and proceeded on leave from TERI after the sexual harassment complaint but he has denied the allegations.

