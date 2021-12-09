Severity of Chopper crash led to difficulty in identification of mortal remains: Army

General M M Naravane frontrunner to be next Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi, Dec 09: The Indian Army said on Thursday the severity of the air crash in Tamil Nadu, which led to deaths of chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, was making it difficult to positively identify the mortal remains.

It said all possible measures were being taken for positive identification keeping the sensitivities and emotional well being of their kin in mind.

''Mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin only after positive identification. Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed,'' Army spokesperson said.

All 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. IAF Chief has already left for Delhi from there.

''Four bodies including that of Gen Rawat, his wife & Brig LS Lidder have been positively identified,'' ANI quoted Sources.

The IAF chopper crashed on Wednesday afternoon near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district leaving all but one dead.

